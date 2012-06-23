Saturday, June 23, 2012

Alan Turing - 100 today

The 'Bombe'. This machine killed fascists.
I don't like petitions in most cases - not for anything that is any kind of complex policy question, anyway.

But I've signed this one and I hope you do the same. A few weeks ago, £millions was spent celebrating the (whatever colour it was) Jubilee. Today, the centenary of fascism's greatest nemesis will go largely unmarked.

They also serve who smile and wave, I suppose, but our country's shame at the treatment of this man is only matched by our failure to properly recognise the enormity of his contribution - both to the war effort and to our wider economy and culture.

I'll be getting a nice cake in to share with the kids. They need to know about this.

Pic credit: Pic from here.
