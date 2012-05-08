Esoterica - elsewhere

I'm not religious. Really, I'm not. But I've mentioned here (and here) before that I think sacred music is fascinating. And the biggest, fleeting doubt I've had about my choice of agnosticism has been in learning about the direct relationship between proportion and beauty - the Fibonacci Sequence in structure and design or the mathematical basis of musical harmony, as examples.
I think most agnostics with a limited grasp of natural sciences prefer 'cosmic accident' as an explanation for most natural phenomena, don't we?
I'm not alone in seeing some profundity in these things. All sorts of esoteric cults have grown up around this evidence.
Picking at these subjects, I keep stumbling over various artefacts and concepts - the Harmonograph, the 'music of the spheres' or many and varied artworks that I think are worth thinking about.
I suspect my interest will be more similar to curious fascination that drives most readers of The Fortean Times than it will be to the kind of interst expressed by any 18th Century sub-Freemasonary sect.
Rather than boring you about them all here, I've just started using Tumblr to keep track of them here if you're interested. I've not really got my head around how Tumblr works, but I think you can post things on to it yourself if you feel like it.
As an avid reader of the Fortean Times since the mid 80s (definitely the publication that deserves the blub "No FT, no comment!") I know exactly where you are coming from here.
There may be a logical explanation for the "Damned", as Charles himself would put it, but they still fascinate.
